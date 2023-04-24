TODAY AND TONIGHT: A chilly start to your Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Some clouds will start to clear so by the afternoon and evening partly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will remain below average, in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday but rain chances will be held to a minimum. The next best chance to see rain will be Wednesday and Thursday as a disturbance to our south lifts through the region. High temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Rain chances taper off by late week and next weekend.