Pearl River is Mississippi’s fastest growing community college

For the second year in a row PRCC has a great increase in student enrollment rate.

On Monday, the Mississippi Community College Board announced that Pearl River is the fastest growing college out of the 15 Mississippi Community Colleges.

Pearl River had a total enrollment of almost 6,000 in fall of 2019. Comparing this years numbers to fall of 2018, PRCC enrollment has sky-rocked 7.2 percent. A growth rate so exponential has left PRCC unmatched.

The reason behind the growth is not just a passing fad. PRCC has created a multitude of opportunities for their students which include: diversifying curriculum, revitalizing student orientation, expanding student orientation, expanding student services and increasing scholarship opportunities.

Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood said, “We’ve been very blessed despite what the trends around the state of Mississippi with all the enrollment decreases around the state, we’ve been blessed here at Pearl River to see an increase now for seven consecutive semesters. I give a lot of credit to our faculty, staff and board of trustees for creating a vision to not only care about these students inside the classroom but outside the classroom. We have more students coming to Pearl River, but more importantly we are retaining more students and providing an opportunity to succeed in whatever career field they choose.”